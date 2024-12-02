Halcom participates in business meetings with Qatari Sheiks

Established in Doha, the Slovenian Center includes a business and political center, representing the approach of Slovenian economy to strengthen and build new business relations between the Slovenian and Qatar market.

Halcom’s CEO, Marko Valjavec, is also participating in the activities organised in the Slovenian Center. During the past few days, the Slovenian delegation has met up with the Qatar economic delegation, led by the Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani. The meeting was based on talks regarding commercial relationships between Slovenia and Qatar, and identifying mutually beneficial future opportunities.

Halcom is a Slovenian provider of electronic payment solutions for financial institutions. The company has been doing business with Qatar for 7 years now. One of the main reasons is that Halcom’s banking solutions are completely adjusted for the peculiarities of Islamic banking.