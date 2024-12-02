Hakrinbank rolls out mobile payments' app in Surinam

The app contains a mobile wallet that can receive money from Suriname and abroad. The user can scan a recipient’s QR-code to perform a payment, or he can click on a Mopé payment request that was shared through email or chat. The app was initiated by Hakrinbank and designed and developed by Move4Mobile, a Netherlands-based fintech, partnering with Goeiepeer. Mopé will continuously be improved with new functionality, like a connection with iDEAL, a payment system in the Netherlands.

Most of the financial transactions in Surinam are performed using cash, according to the official press release. Research shows that over 75% of consumers would like the ability to pay online. Lots of Suriname inhabitants do not own a bank account and cannot participate in the digital financial system of the country.

Since the smartphone penetration is very high in the country, Hakrinbank offers a solution to this problem with the mobile payments’ app Mopé, which was named after a f famous Caribbean fruit.

Hakrinbank is a Suriname financial institution that offers banking services for over 80 years to customers in Suriname.