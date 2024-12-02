Hailo launches m-payment service for taxis in Boston and Dublin

The newly launched “Pay with Hailo” enables passengers to pay for their street-hailed taxis via the app, as opposed to using cash or a credit card. Users can also use the company’s e-hail feature to find a cab.

The technology relies heavily on Apple’s iBeacon technology. The Hailo app automatically recognizes users once they arrive in a cab whose driver is also connected to the system.

The app, first introduced in the US in Boston, is currently being used by 800 taxi drivers each day in the city.

The UK-based company plans to roll out the service in other cities in the near future.

Hailo was founded in 2011 as a venture capital backed startup company that matches taxi drivers and passengers through its mobile phone application.