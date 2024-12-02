Hackers steal more than USD 15 mln in Mexican bank heist

The thieves created phantom orders that wired funds to fake accounts and accomplices then emptied the accounts in cash withdrawals in dozens of branch offices, two sources close to the government’s investigation said for the online publication.

One source said the thieves transferred more than 300 million pesos (USD 15.4 million), while the daily newspaper El Financiero said about 400 million pesos had been stolen in the hack, citing an anonymous source. However, it was not clear how much of the money transferred was later withdrawn in cash. Some of the attempts to fraudulently transfer funds were blocked, the sources said.

Mexico’s central bank Governor told Reuters’ journalists that the attack on the payment system was unprecedented and that he hoped that measures being taken would stop future incidents.