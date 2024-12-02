Hackers gain access to FleetCors gift cards

The company learned about the suspicious activity in its stored-value cards operations in late April 2018, and according to Payment Source, it froze affected gift cards and announced customers on May 3, 2018 in conjunction with its first-quarter earnings. The US-based company provides fuel cards and workforce payment products and services in 53 countries.

However, the affected data does not include personally identifiable information such as consumer names, Social Security or other sensitive data. It appears that the cybercriminals gained entry to affected systems through a client-access portal and that the company’s internal monitoring systems detected the intrusion, according to the company’s representatives.