Hacker steals EatStreets customer information

During the breach, Gnosticplayers, a hacker who previously breached many other online services, stole the company’s database, complete with customer and partner details. According to EatStreet, the hacker breached its computer network on May 3, 2019 and proceeded to access and download information from its database, until May 17, 2019 when the company said it detected the intrusion and promptly terminated the hackers access.

The hacker stole information on customers who used the EatStreet online or mobile service to order food from local restaurants to their homes. Moreover, the hacker also got hold of information on restaurants participating in EatStreet’s network, along with info on the third-party delivery services that the company had partnered with to deliver the food from restaurants to customers homes.

Accessed information included names, phone numbers, email addresses, bank accounts, and routing numbers for restaurants and delivery services.

The company did not say how many users were impacted by this security incident, but the companys website claims EatStreet serves over 250 cities, connecting customers to more than 15,000 restaurants, according to ZDnet.