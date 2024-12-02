



Griffin combines banking services with modern software through its comprehensive Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform. It offers the necessary infrastructure and specialised APIs, allowing companies to safely integrate banking features into their products. Customers can develop and launch various solutions, including payment platforms, financial wellness apps, client account products, and business loan services.

haboo is a repayment platform that provides personalised repayment journeys. Through its partnership with Griffin, haboo will launch a save-as-you-repay wallet, designed to help borrowers manage their debt repayments with flexibility.

haboo tackles key challenges for both borrowers and lenders. For borrowers, haboo provides versatile repayment options, replaces problematic direct debits with variable recurring payments, and offers a wallet feature that promotes responsible overpayment. This allows users to build a fund or accelerate debt repayment. Throughout the repayment process, customers receive personalised support and behavioural nudges that reward positive behaviours and increase engagement with their repayments. For lenders, the advantages include improved loan performance with fewer missed payments, lower costs associated with payment collection, a reduced workload for collections and arrears teams, valuable insights into customer behaviour, and optimised compliance with consumer duty regulations by ensuring positive customer outcomes.

Other partnerships from Griffin

In February 2025, Griffin announced a collaboration with Yonder. This partnership allowed Yonder’s customers to increase their credit limits through cash top-ups, while also simplifying payment reconciliation in the background. Additionally, the collaboration introduced a new feature called Top-ups, designed to help customers achieve higher spending limits while enjoying the benefits of credit. Both companies were committed to addressing the evolving needs, preferences, and demands of clients in a changing market while prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.