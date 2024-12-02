Habib Metro Bank, Ria partner for remittance services in Pakistan

Due to the agreement, customers will be able to receive money sent from all over the world through Ria and HabibMetro Bank. Beneficiaries will be able to collect cash in minutes from HabibMetro Bank’s 320 branches in 94 cities across Pakistan without the need for a bank account, while HabibMetro account holders may receive funds directly into their bank accounts.

The agreement provides a new opportunity for Pakistani expatriates living and working abroad to remit their money to their families in every corner of Pakistan. Moreover, the agreement is expected to help expanding the remittance concentration areas in Pakistan.

In June 2017, Ria Money Transfer partnered with EasyPay, an electronic money issuer and money transfers operator, part of Euronet Worldwide, to make Ria Money Trasnfer’s services available in Albania.