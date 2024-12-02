HABBITZ ecommerce marketplace to be launched in Hong Kong in March

HABBITZZ aims at the premium B2C customer, who wants something more than just groceries.

Aside from a conservative approach by companies so far, which PCCW aims to overhaul with a more agile, flexible model by spinning the business off from the PCCW main unit, consumers are traditionally wary, but open to new experiences.

Offline is already mature in Hong Kong, creating a pleasant experience for a customer but the real struggle is with taking this customer experience online.

To expand ecommerce in Hong Kong, PCCW is building a new logistics company, HABBITZZ Express. Currently, the shipping of good in Hong Kong takes four or five days to arrive.

PCCW also wants to personalise experiences, and move away from just price to create close micro communities based on interest.

HABBITZZ will soft-launch on 6th of March 2018.