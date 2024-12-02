



Haball is a fintech company based in Pakistan that specialises in supply chain financing, providing Shariah-compliant funding to both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and multinational corporations. The company increases transaction efficiency through a comprehensive solution that includes payment collection, digital invoicing, financing, and tax compliance.

In this funding round, Haball raised USD 5 million in equity, led by Zayn VC. Other contributors included Majlis Advisory SPV, several private investors from Saudi Arabia, angel investors, and a business conglomerate. Additionally, a strategic financing segment amounting to USD 47 million was provided by Meezan Bank Limited.

This announcement reflects the responsible fundraising approach the company has maintained since 2017. Investors are drawn to Haball because of its unit economics, clear strategic goals, and capability to secure and effectively utilise investments.

The funds raised will support Haball’s focus on the expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, addressing the growing market demand for Shariah-compliant digital financial services targeted at SMEs.

Supply chain finance expected to exceed USD 9 billion

According to the company data, in Pakistan, supply chain finance is still in its early stages, but it is projected to surpass USD 9 billion due to the significant financing gap faced by the nation’s SMEs, with fewer than 5% having access to funding from commercial banks.

Haball plans to enter the Saudi Arabian market in 2025 to serve SMEs and unlock substantial growth opportunities within the country. The company will also establish a regional office in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, Haball is exploring additional market entries across the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as in Asia.