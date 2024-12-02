Haball, 1Link and Meezan Bank partner for B2B payments in Pakistan

This arrangement will allow businesses to make inter-entity digital payments, that fulfil their existing bookkeeping, reconciliation and reporting processes using Haball’s “context driven” solution.

While Haball’s role will be of an aggregator, Meezan Bank will perform the settlement function. 1Link’s infrastructure will ensure processing of the transactions.

Fatima Group is the first business conglomerate in Pakistan to adopt Haball’s B2B payment automation solution. Fatima Group will use order-to-cash and subsequently procure-to-pay cycles with “full integration” to its existing ERP systems.