Gyft launches cloud-based mobile gift card solution for SMBs

Gyft is launching this solution in partnership with provider of mobile payment services Clover, a First Data company that offers POS payment and business solution for small to mid-sized businesses.

Gyft Cloud provides an enhanced way for small to mid-size businesses to sell their own gift cards through their cloud-based point-of-sale system. Businesses can sell digital gift cards, which are stored on their customers mobile devices and can be redeemed through the businesss POS system. Businesses can also use Gyft Cloud to issue store credit rather than cash.

In October 2013, First Data, a provider of electronic commerce and payment processing, and Clover Network entered a partnership to develop Clover Station, a point-of-sale and business management service for merchants.

For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.