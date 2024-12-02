Gulf Oil launches new mobile payment application

The new offering, powered by P97s PetroZone mobile commerce platform, will enable Gulf customers to navigate to the nearest Gulf gas station, pay for fuel at the pump, and purchase products inside the convenience store using the mobile payment technology. Users will also have access to reliable directions, live pricing, and exclusive offers all from within the app.

The Gulf Pay app allows payment authorization directly from the vehicle. Users can also use the app to locate the closest Gulf station, access live pricing and reliable directions, and view station offerings.

The app will also provide offers on both fuel and in-store products at participating locations, and will allow customers to tailor in-app preferences to fit their specific needs.

Gulf plans to expand the Gulf Pay app by teaming up with mobile wallets and technologies. Gulf has signed an agreement to partner with MasterCard and will accept Masterpass through the app.

The pilot program will launch at Gulf retail fuel locations throughout New England and New York markets in the first half of 2017 with plans to extend the apps availability into additional markets in 2018.