Guests can pay with SEQR in McDonalds Sweden app

In order to pay, guests select SEQR within the McDonald’s app which then opens up automatically. If the user has not already downloaded SEQR they will be automatically directed to Appstore/Google Play.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, the member organization EMAB, owner of the store profile Frendo among others, has signed an agreement with Seamless, a mobile commerce software company, to launch the mobile wallet SEQR.