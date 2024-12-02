GuestLogix renews deal with Southwest Airlines for onboard retail solution

The agreement also includes the continued use of GuestLogix’ handheld POS devices, back-office solution and warehouse module, as well as the deployment of the company’s Ancillary Insights platform.

GuestLogix is a global provider of retail solutions delivered to the passenger travel industry, both onboard and off-board. The company provides onboard store technology and merchandising services, which help airlines and other travel operators create, manage and control onboard retail environments tailored to their needs and their passengers.