GuestLogix renews agreement with WestJet

The renewal and expansion includes a roadmap to transition to GuestLogix’ retail solutions. WestJet will continue to leverage the company’s retail platform and PCI-compliant handheld POS devices to transact sales on its flights, as well as utilize GuestLogix’ global payment gateway.

With this signing, the airline’s roadmap includes an omni-channel retail environment, leveraging its streamed inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) portal to offer products and services accessible via guests’ own devices.

GuestLogix announced its initial agreement with WestJet Airlines in 2008, and has been serving WestJet Encore since its 2013 launch.

WestJet serves more than 91 destinations in North and Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.

GuestLogix is a global provider of retail solutions delivered to the passenger travel industry, both onboard and off-board. The company provides onboard store technology and merchandising services, which help airlines and other travel operators create, manage and control onboard retail environments tailored to their needs and their passengers.