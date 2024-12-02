GUESS, Alipay to simplify payments for Chinese travelers visiting US

Through the partnership, Alipay will be available in selected US stores across all GUESS concepts, including GUESS, GUESS Accessories, GUESS Factory, Marciano and GbG.

Through Alipay’s geolocation-based “Discover” function and push notifications within the app, Chinese travelers can locate nearby GUESS stores, receive promotional information and make purchasing decisions. The service also enables local stores to target and connect with Chinese consumers.

In addition, GUESS will be able to market to Chinese tourists before, during and after their visits to the US.