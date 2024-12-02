Guess, Alibaba extend partnership to enhance customer experience

In partnership with Alibaba’s FashionAI project, the company is set to launch a concept across its stores in a bid to align with an evolving fashion world. Through the introduction of AI in stores, Guess will be able to merge online and offline shopping experience.

The concept, which saw its first pilot launch in Hong Kong, clubs Guess’ retail knowledge with Alibaba’s digital capabilities. The latest concept includes the introduction of smart mirrors and racks as well as next-generation trial rooms. Apart from being futuristic, the concept makes good use of analytics to manage inventory efficiently.

Furthermore, the company is on track to launch the Guess Digital Office, an innovation hub directed toward developing new technologies to meet consumers’ demand. The company is also investing in the digital and social media space, like Weibo and WeChat.