



Following this announcement, MyGuava Business merchants and partners using online payment gateways and POS terminals will have the possibility to offer their customers the option to pay with American Express.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Guavapay x American Express partnership

Guavapay represents a global fintech company that focuses on offering individuals and businesses secure opportunities to develop, as well as the possibility to gain more control over their financial status. Included in its suite of solutions is MyGuaba Business, a tool that was developed in order to offer comprehensive services for online, physical, and hybrid operations, making it an all-in-one platform. In addition, it also includes corporate cards, multicurrency accounts, POS terminals, payment gateway solutions, as well as automation and integration capabilities, which are all designed to enhance efficiency and securely streamline transactions.

The strategic deal was made across the region of the UK and Europe, marking a significant step for Guavapay, as it will focus on optimising its ability to serve businesses that seek the benefits of accepting American Express payments. This process will include access to premium, high-spending customers, while also improving the payment experience in both online and physical shops.

At the same time, the partnership will enable businesses and companies of all sizes to benefit from a comprehensive solution that offers optimised revenue opportunities, both locally and internationally. Guavapay is expected to enable more firms across the regions of the UK and Europe to access loyal and high-spending Amex Cardmembers, a process that aims to offer them an overall improved payment experience as well.