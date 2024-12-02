GSR reveals structured product to reduce crypto trading losses

The new product will enable investors to manage and limit some of the risk of their trades in a more comprehensive manner. The GSR Bitcoin Halo is an option on the value of a trading account once the derivative reaches its maturation date. As such, the holder of this derivative pays an initial premium to purchase the Bitcoin Halo Option, which begins the maturation period with a value of zero. Moreover, each trader is allowed to place 10 trades per day in the BTC/USD markets through GSR, until the derivative termination date is reached.

At maturity, in case there is any positive value remaining from the trades performed, the trader collects this surplus. If, however, there is a negative value, then the trader receives nothing at the end of the term. The GSR Bitcoin Halo Option offers a way for active traders to manage their risk in a manner that is less time consuming, and financially secure.