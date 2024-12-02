GSMA Mobile Connect certifies Boloros authentication process

Thus, Mobile Network Operators worldwide have access to Boloro’s process, which avoids the Internet and the Operating System, making it suitable for logins, identity verification and validation of all transactions and other activity, including online banking, ecommerce, social media and access to data.

Boloro licenses its multi-factor and multi-channel mobile authentication and payment service process, which is compatible with any phone, including smartphones and feature phones, without the need to download an app.

The process is globally patented and available for white label licensing and local or cloud-based hosting. Governments, banks, retailers and social media are among the customers. The process complies with Europes GDPR and other data protection / privacy regulations by providing security without requiring personal biometric data. Boloro is a New York City-based Delaware, USA corporation with subsidiaries in Dubai and India.