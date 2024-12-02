Growth opportunities for airlines and hospitality, Mobile Payments Index

The Index reveals that in the first quarter assessment, airlines and hospitality sectors represented a 15.5% market share compared to the overall global browser-based share of 32%.

The findings highlight significant growth opportunities for travel businesses willing to invest in the mobile payment option for customers.

In addition, the Index noted that, in terms of Average Transaction Value (ATV) the iPad is the most popular device, leading the way with just over USD 365 for accommodation services and USD 325 for airlines.

Following the iPad were Android tablets, which recorded USD 290 and USD 266 respectively, suggesting that consumers still prefer larger screens when making higher amount purchases.

According to Adyen MPI data, accommodation services are seeing 17% of browser-based transactions on mobile devices.

Many of the fastest-growing accommodation services, such as Booking.com or HotelTonight, are capturing market share through in-app and optimised mobile browser-based experience.

According to the research 13% of transactions for airlines are currently made from mobile devices, leaving considerable space for growth.

However, airlines that invest in mobile payment capabilities are enjoying a far greater share of payments on a mobile device that the average 13%. As an example, European airline Transavia is seeing its mobile payment share rise to 20%, 65% higher than the airline average, after investing in a mobile-optimised experience.

As passengers become increasingly accustomed to interacting with airlines on their phones, and airlines offer services such as smartphone-based check-in and customer service on social media, the opportunity is ripe for innovative players to move to the next level and increase their mobile payment share, according to Adyen.

Since June 2013, the Adyen Mobile Payment Index has tracked the rapid evolution of mobile as a payment channel, providing insight into mobile payment trends for different devices and market sectors, across selected geographies and payment methods. The Mobile Payments Index is based on Adyen’s global mobile web payment transaction data, and does not track in-app mobile payments.