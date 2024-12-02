Grover Group partners with receeve

The partnership will see Grover augment the complete collections and recovery lifecycle with receeve’s single point of management. This aims to maximise businesses and consumer’s access to industry products with an affordable monthly subscription service.











Moving towards seamless subscription payments

As Grover continues to expand globally and provide more value-added services, it wants to remove as much friction from any payment recovery issues customers may encounter. Having one platform to consolidate global data, strategy, workflows, and communications is important to streamline and optimise the experience for both the customer and the business.

Representatives from receeve stated that they themselves are using the Grover Business service to equip employees with access to the latest tech without worrying about procurement and management, optimising the working capital, and staying focused on what matters most, growing the business.





receeve supports Fly Now Pay Later

In September 2022, UK-based Fly Now Pay Later has also tapped receeve to orchestrate and optimise its complete collections and recovery lifecycle.

The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially since travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn. At receeve, they are happy to support Fly Now Pay Later’s international expansion and customer focus.

receeve’s collections and recovery technology platform allows Fly Now Pay Later to integrate data from any system faster, gain insights and maintain compliance.





More information of receeve

receeve is a fully customisable, all-in-one platform for collections and recovery. It simplifies the growing complexity of data and systems and empower in-house teams to easily automate processes, engage customers and apply 360° insights to maximise recovery and minimise risk across every stage of credit management, from pre-delinquency to portfolio assignment or sale.