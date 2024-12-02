Grovara Joins Stripe to increase business automation for startups

Grovara, a technology company using data and its proprietary platform to eliminate the challenges of international trade for American wellness brands, announced that it has joined the Stripe Partner Program as a Verified Partner. With only 3% of GDP online, the goal of the programme is to increase internet commerce by helping companies start, run, and scale their businesses.

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Millions of businesses of every size use Stripe to accept payments and run complex global operations. More than half of Stripe users double their monthly payments volume after two years.

Stripe Verified Partners undertake a rigorous security and verification process, so that users can be confident in the quality of the partner’s integration with Stripe, as well as more easily find new partners.