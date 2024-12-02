Groupon launches tablet-based payments solution Gnome

Gnome is set to come with a payments service, integrate with accounting software programs such as Xero and Quickbooks, offer users a range of customer relationship management tools such as the ability to share customer feedback through social media, respond to customer inquiries or comments as well as customize marketing campaigns.

The solution includes functionalities such as All-in-one Cash Register - accept credit and debit card payments, log cash transactions, print or email receipts, manage menu items, calculate multiple tax rates, issue refunds and view transaction history; Bluetooth Groupon Redemption - automatically redeem Groupons using Bluetooth technology or search for customers by name, Groupon barcode or voucher number.

In January 2014, Groupon completed the acquisition of Ticket Monster, a Korean ecommerce company, for USD 260 million in cash and stock.