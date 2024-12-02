Groupon acquires OrderUp

Groupon said that the acquisition of OrderUp will allow the company to expand its presence in the food ordering and delivery sector, a marketplace worth around USD 70 billion, according to its estimations, postandparcel.info reports.

According to Groupon, OrderUp has so far processed more than 10 million orders, established relationships with thousands of restaurants and brings significant food ordering and delivery expertise. Groupon said that when this is paired with Groupon’s approximately 25 million active North America customers, the deal coagulates an online and mobile food ordering marketplace of notable size.

OrderUp will continue to operate as a standalone brand with inventory cross-promotion through Groupon’s marketplace and merchant pages. The company will maintain its current Baltimore headquarters.