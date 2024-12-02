Groupee rolls out instant pay sharing platform

Groupee users can pay for anything from coffee rounds, dinners out or concert tickets, to shared living expenses and group gifts, via the use of an instantly issued Groupee Prepaid Visa Debit card. The card is a virtual one, stored in their smartphone digital wallet which can be used for payments in person or online.

Initially launched in 2016 as a restaurant bill-splitting app, the new Groupee platform has developed into a new payment product, that can issue reloadable prepaid Visa Debit cards to users. The new Groupee platform is the brainchild of millennial entrepreneur Jarred Baker, who with his team, has spent the past 18 months refining the technology and transforming its original model by removing the need to register specific merchants, according to the official press release.

The new Groupee app is available via the App Store for iPhone with Google Pay and Samsung Pay versions for Android to be released in the coming weeks.