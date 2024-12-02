Groupe Zannier launches first store on JD Worldwide

The store will feature products from three of the group’s children’s fashion brands – Kenzo Kids, Catimini and 3 pommes, providing Chinese online shoppers with direct access to the Groupe Zannier’s children’s fashion for the first time, streetinsider.com reports.

The launch of the Groupe Zanniers official store on JD.com is assisted by F2C E-Solution. Since its launch in April 2015, JD Worldwide has attracted brands and merchants from over 40 countries and regions.