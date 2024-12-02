Groupe Lapeyre automates its purchase-to-pay cycle with Esker

Groupe Lapeyre is a manufacturer and distributor of home improvement building materials and subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. This project supports Saint-Gobain’s overall strategy to automate its financial processes.

Esker will enable Groupe Lapeyre to optimise and streamline its P2P cycle thanks to real-time supplier interaction within a dedicated portal. The AP teams will be able to implement a supplier referencing tool with a single and shared document database listing all suppliers. As soon as purchase requests are approved, they are automatically uploaded to the supplier portal in PDF format and archived electronically.

Furthermore, ERP integration and electronic archiving allows automated processing, reconciliation with POs and electronic validation directly in the solution or via the mobile application. Additional expected benefits include improved tracking of credit note requests, consistent processes within the P2P cycle, reduced invoice processing to between three and 15 days.