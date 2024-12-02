Groupe BPCE to launch Samsun Pay in France

BPCE is becoming the first in the country to have access to this payment system. As in the case of Apple Pay, introduced by BPCE in 2016, Samsung Pay will be available to customers holding Visa cards.

BPCE is also planning to offer access to Google Pay in the third quarter of 2018.

Samsung Pay is a payment solution developed in collaboration with Natixis Payment Solutions, the mobile payments and electronic prepaid solutions arm of Groupe BPCE, and partnered by the Visa payment system.