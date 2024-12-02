Groove launches HubShop.ly for ecommerce sevices integration to Bigcommerce

A HubSpot Certified integration, HubShop.ly enables customer and order data from Bigcommerce with HubSpots suite of inbound marketing and reporting tools. Bigcommerce has more than 90,000 clients selling online and transacts billions in sales each year,

As a HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner and Bigcommerce Enterprise Partner, Groove found that customers were not using all the features of the programs due to the inability to capture customer and order data within HubSpot out-of-box. HubShop.ly automatically syncs customer and order data for reporting and customer segmentation. To date, Groove clients using the HubSpot custom development application have seen an 18% increase in overall revenue, a 21% decrease in shopping cart abandonment, and a 10% increase in repeat purchase rate.

HubShop.ly features help merchants to address:

? Abandoned Shopping Cart: Capture all Bigcommerce cart abandonments in a HubSpot smart list. Then, recover these carts with a triggered, customisable email workflow. Cart recovery emails will include pictures of the abandoned products, as well as a session restore link that will allow customers to return to a pre-filled shopping cart in just one click.

? Automated Emails and Workflows: Create an unlimited amount of triggered emails to personalise messaging and increase the customer lifetime value. Automated workflows can include a welcome series, cross-sells and upsells, post-purchase follow up, product review requests, and more.

? Advanced Reporting and Customer Segmentation: Sync all customer and order data from Bigcommerce with HubSpot’s lists to gain insights about customers, including first and last order date, most recent order total, lifetime revenue, total number of orders, products purchased, and more.

Earlier in 2015, Groove launched HubShop.ly for Shopify, marking the first ecommerce custom development application for HubSpot.