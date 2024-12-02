Grocerist launches ecommerce fulfilment app

Designed to minimise labour costs associated with picking and packing orders, the solution enables grocers to cut ties with third-party marketplaces and start operating independently. The web-based feature is included within the Grocerist platform free of any extra costs and can be leveraged on mobile, tablet, and desktop devices alike.





Solution context and its capabilities

As per the information detailed in the press release, independent grocers have struggled with ecommerce as a multitude of them lack the resources needed to build their own ecommerce presence, which drives them to resort to third-party marketplaces of the likes of Instacart. Although these marketplaces do enable grocers to get online in an expedited manner, this is done at the expense of customer relationships, with customers transacting with the marketplace, instead of the grocer.

Grocerist aims to help grocers take back those relationships and easily create their own ecommerce operations built on Shopify, while also enabling them to leverage the platform for order management, product data libraries, order picking and delivery, and digital marketing services. As opposed to generic warehouse order picking apps, Grocerist’s fulfilment features were designed to address the unique needs of grocery ecommerce fulfilment, having had at its basis information from grocers that are unhappy with other solutions. The solution includes capabilities such as order batching, product substitutions, weight-based pricing adjustments and easy bag label printing.











When commenting on the launch, Matt Smith, Co-founder and COO of Grocerist stated that they have had input from grocers wanting to get off marketplaces and take control of their ecommerce journey and, as they are making omnichannel a priority, doing this without an ecommerce presence that cannot be controlled is difficult. Having this knowledge as its basis, the company believes its new fulfilment app will help customers improve profitability with a ‘comprehensive’ omnichannel strategy.

Peter Leech, Managing Director of The Partnering Group, a global retail consultancy, added that with custom applications such as the fulfilment app, Grocerist is helping unlock Shopify’s power for use within the grocery ecommerce environment.

Having the mission of digitising and modernising the independent grocery industry worldwide, Grocerist’s solution aims to help grocers increase their average value, gain new customers, build loyalty, and drive higher profits online and offline via tools and services for digital marketing, as well as social media commerce.





Grocerist offering and strategy

Grocerist aims to make ecommerce profitable for grocers, having a grocery-specific ecommerce solution built on Shopify. The company provides merchants with an ecommerce store at their own URL having all the functionality offered by competitors, pick/pack technology that helps reduce store operating costs, a national delivery partner, decreased credit card processing fees, white-glove guidance through the online SNAP application, and continuous email, search, and social media marketing support.