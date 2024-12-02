



Grey has partnered with Clear Junction, a UK-based payments solutions provider regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).











This collaboration improves Grey’s ability to facilitate faster and more cost-effective bank transfers across 40+ countries, simplifying international remittances for its users.

Clear Junction specialises in providing payment infrastructure for financial institutions, addressing challenges such as high foreign exchange fees, long settlement times, and limited multi-country transaction options. By integrating Clear Junction’s services, Grey strengthens its global transaction network, ensuring simple cross-border payments.





Addressing challenges in emerging markets

One of the main obstacles in global banking for emerging markets is the complexity of international transactions. Traditional banking systems often impose high fees and slow processing times, limiting financial inclusivity. Grey’s partnership with Clear Junction offers a solution by providing a secure, transparent, and efficient alternative for sending and receiving money internationally.

Clear Junction’s infrastructure enables Grey to improve security measures, ensuring compliance with financial regulations. By eliminating cash-based transactions and focusing on direct bank transfers, the partnership prioritises transparency and financial security.

Since its inception in 2020, Grey has grown significantly, surpassing one million users and securing USD 2 million in seed funding in March 2022. The fintech company has established partnerships with global firms, including Cellulant and Moringa School, to further expand its reach.

Grey currently serves customers across 80 countries, including Brazil, the Philippines, South Africa, and Indonesia. Its goal is to provide accessible global banking solutions to individuals and businesses in traditionally underserved markets.





The future of digital banking for remote workers

As the gig economy and remote work trends continue to rise, the demand for flexible financial solutions is increasing. Grey’s collaboration with Clear Junction positions the company as a key player in global banking for digital nomads and international professionals.

With an expanding user base across Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia, Grey is set to redefine cross-border banking by making international transactions more accessible, secure, and cost-effective. The partnership with Clear Junction marks a significant step toward bridging the financial gap for emerging markets.