Gresham Technology signs licence deal with fintech partner ANZ Bank

The company, which specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions, said the deal with ANZ Bank, its strategic fintech partner, is for new digital open banking technology arising from the innovation service first announced in September last year.

This new Clareti open banking technology platform, built using a framework of existing Clareti intellectual property and new developments, is designed to support ANZs digital transformation programme and forms an important part of its next generation of corporate banking solutions, the company said.

In the future, Gresham intends to market the technology as part of a broader suite of open banking solutions, including the existing Clareti Multi Bank cloud service.