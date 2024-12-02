Greggs rolls out mobile loyalty and payment app

The new rewards app went live nationally just recently and is an entirely digital loyalty scheme launched by a UK convenience food retailer that eliminates the need for customers to carry a separate loyalty card or cash in their wallet when they shop.

Customers can register for a Greggs Rewards account via the app or online. They can then top up their accounts with any amount from GBP 5 – GBP 50 using their debit or credit card, or without entering card details via PayPal. Once topped up, the app will allow them to pay in-store with their smartphone.

These offers include a free Greggs’ breakfast when opening an account with at least GBP 20, hot drink incentives (e.g. buy seven coffees get your next free), a birthday treat and a monthly prize draw for the chance to win an iPad when shopping using Greggs Rewards. PayPal is also giving its first 10,000 Greggs Rewards customers a free GBP 5 bonus credit to spend when they sign up and register for auto-top up with PayPal.

Greggs Rewards has been developed using digital transaction network services from Eagle Eye, which are designed to enable retailers to connect with potential and existing customers in real time. The network can be used to deliver relevant offers, rewards and services that can be redeemed securely via any point-of-sale. The digital system also removes the need for paper vouchers or plastic cards, simplifying the checkout experience and helping to eliminate paper-based vouched fraud.

The retailer and loyalty expert worked with digital agency STEEL London, which supported Greggs in developing the concept, and PayPal for some of the payments integration.