GreenDropShip is also a US-based supplier of natural groceries, personal care items, and home goods that offers resellers access to more than 20,000 natural, organic, gourmet, and speciality products to sell online. The platform also allows Shopify and marketplace merchants to import products to their online stores while GreenDropShip handles the shipping process and gets the goods directly into the customers’ hands.

The partnership with online payment platform Stripe will allow GreenDropShip to securely accept payments before its official launch, which is scheduled for October or early November 2022. According to official GreenDropShip representatives cited by prnewswire.com, the collaboration with Stripe Connect will make transactions between vendors and merchants on the marketplace as secure and convenient as possible.

According to prnewswire.com, this new marketplace aims to create a dynamic network that will make it easier to break into the general market for up-and-coming brands. This goal is particularly relevant in the context of ecommerce growth, which has experienced a surge in recent years.

The platform’s search feature is powered by an AI, which is able to match merchants around the world to various products and services their consumers are looking for.

Other Stripe partnerships in 2022

In September 2022, life insurance and pensions company Irish Life has partnered with Stripe and chose it as its strategic payments provider for its Smart Invest app.

Irish Life launched Smart Invest in 2021 to make it easier for people to invest and track the performance of their investments. The app makes investing more accessible by allowing users to get started with as little as EUR 100 in their accounts. Smart Invest is also popular with people who want to invest more responsibly by providing access to investment funds that support green initiatives.

In June 2022, Singapore-based fintech Choco Up has launched Choco Payment, supported by Stripe to provide revenue-based financing to businesses with recurring revenues.

With Choco Payment, business owners can access flexible working capital (up to USD 10 million) in as quickly as 24 hours to accelerate business growth, while using Stripe Connect to increase payment processing volumes.

The Choco Payment platform integrates Stripe’s multi-currency payment processing capability with a single embedded payment gateway, allowing digital merchants to accept online payments in more than 135 currencies across 180+ countries.