



Through a single API and intelligent routing, bnplx.io connects merchants and BNPL providers in over 25 countries. The platform is designed to support SMEs as well as international enterprise retailers, whether online, in-store, or across B2C and B2B channels. It can be integrated as a plug-in for ecommerce systems such as Shopware and WooCommerce.











One of the challenges faced in the financial sector is finding the right BNPL provider, one that aligns with the business model and customer base. Additionally, the technical integration of multiple providers creates significant overhead, particularly during international expansion. Bnplx.io aims to help merchants gain access to multiple providers, selecting the right BNPL partner more simply, flexibly, and at scale.

GreenBanana Group’s API optimises the BNPL payment process by utilising machine learning to route transactions in real-time to the most suitable BNPL providers across involved countries. Therefore, merchants can offer customers providers that align with their business needs.

Moreover, if a provider declines a transaction, the system will automatically offer the shopper an alternative, ensuring an optimal customer experience and increasing approval rates for merchants.

Through its BNPL package, bnpxlx.io provides digital accounting (Accounting-as-a-Service) to reduce administrative workload, AI-based fraud prevention for secure transactions, along with monitoring and real-time analytics that enable constant optimisation.





BNPL, an evolving payment solution in Germany

Today’s customers expect to have greater financial flexibility when shopping for electronics, fashion, furniture, and other products. Offering a wide range of payment options has become a mandatory requirement for an optimal customer experience, thereby augmenting a merchant’s conversion rate.

According to Germany’s Buy Now Pay Later report from ResearchAndMarkets.com, the BNPL payment market in Germany is expected to grow by 11.7% annually to reach USD 69.55 billion by 2025.

Germany’s BNPL market has expanded rapidly in recent years due to consumers' long-standing preference for instalment payments, making BNPL a suitable option. Especially in electronics, fashion, and home goods, customers seek to control their cash flow without depending on traditional credit cards.