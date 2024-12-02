Green Country FCU selects Portico, Fiserv fintech solutions to expand operations

The credit union will move to the Portico® core account processing platform with integrated digital and mobile banking solutions, and add enhanced functionality for commercial lending. Green Country is transferring its technology from an array of providers to Fiserv, and is the first US credit union to integrate a commercial lending module into Portico.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) suite selected by Green Country includes Virtual Branch® for online banking with enhanced bill pay, Mobiliti™ for mobile banking, Mobile Source Capture™ for mobile deposits, Loancierge® for lending automation, Wisdom™ for accounting and call report management, WireXchange® for wire transfers, Teller Source Capture™ for front-line automation, and solutions for commercial lending, card processing, statements, and web signatures. In addition, Green Country will engage Raddon? for strategic consulting services.

Green Country was established in 1970, and has approximately USD 60 million in assets and more than 8,300 members. The credit unions members consist of those who live, work, worship, attend school or are affiliated with Select Employee Groups in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area. Green Country currently services more than USD 10 million of commercial assets in its lending portfolio.