Greeks shop online after banks closed

On the other hand, online fashion retailers saw their sales decrease recently, ecommercenews.eu reports, citing various sources. However, online shopping is allowed if the online shop is located in Greece. According to the National Confederation of Hellenic Commerce (ESEE) retail trade, except for food and oil, sales decreased by 70% recently, while sales of food increased by 30%.

Skroutz.gr, a popular price comparison engine that shows products from 1,600 Greek online stores, claims it noticed unusual high traffic during the weekend before the banks closed. People bought particularly more expensive products, like iPhones, iPads and Samsung Galaxy’s, co-founder Vasilis Dimos says, cited by the source.

According to entrepreneur Yiannis Zafeiropoulos, who owns three online stores and co-owns two physical stores, the positive ecommerce stories only apply to retailers selling expensive consumer electronics, household appliances and basic necessities like food. Still, sales have decreased by almost 90% when compared to the previous periods.