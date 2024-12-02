Greek digital content to boom carrier billing reports

The study shows Greece’s mobile handset penetration at 16.68 million, and that the country’s consumption of digital content in the areas of ePublishing, eGames, home videos and music is developing at a considerable rate.

Among Greek digital content user trends revealed by the report we mention: 16.68 million handsets (including 42.6% of smartphones) are available on the Greek market, Cosmote (with a market share of 43.05 %), Vodafone (30.6 %) and Wind (26.35 %) are the three primary brands operating in the country’s mobile network and there is a total of 17.16 million mobile subscribers. Moreover, mobile handset penetration is an impressive 154.7%, while credit cards penetration rate is 11.6 %.

The report findings point to large profits for digital content merchants who integrate carrier billing into their checkout process.