Greeces GRECA and Austrias aCommerce Team join Ecommerce Europe

GRECA is the equivalent for Greek ECommerce Association, a national body that was established in 2012 in Greece by 22 ecommerce companies. By 2014, more than 115 online retailers joined GRECA and its communication channels reach more than 2,000 senior ecommerce decision-makers in Greece. Its main activities include networking, education, lobbying with the state and other national bodies, building trust to the consumers.

aCommerce Team is the Austrian ecommerce association, representing over 150 e-tailers in Austria. The Austrian ecommerce industry was founded in 2013. Raffael Tannheimer and Stephan Grad initially started aCommerce Team as an event program. As the feedback of the Austrian ecommerce market was positive, they decided to put the foundation for an independent association in February 2014 to provide the public affairs with representation and to support the ecommerce market in Austria with know-how, professional trainings and networking opportunities.

