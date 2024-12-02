Greece: MyBank to harmonise interbank internet, mobile payment transactions

The four participating banks in Greece are Piraeus Bank, National Bank of Greece, Eurobank and Alpha Bank. These banks cover more than 94% of the Greek market, which means that sellers offering MyBank will benefit from close to full national reach among Greek customers from an early stage on.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that allows bank customers across Europe to pay for their online shopping by using their own bank account. The MyBank button on the seller’s website redirects internet shoppers to their online or mobile banking platform, where they can pay by confirming a SEPA Credit Transfer order that already has all the details filled in, hba.gr reports.

MyBank will offer to both retail and corporate customers an additional payment option to complete their online and mobile purchases in a simple, efficient and secure manner.

MyBank is already available in Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium and supports the initiation of SEPA Credit Transfers via online or mobile banking as well as the creation, modification and cancellation of electronic mandates for direct debits. MyBank Identity Verification services are currently in a pilot stage.