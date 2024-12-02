Greece joins EuroPA through IRIS Payments





Following this announcement, a key step in this new partnership for DIAS was the signing of the Letter of Intent of four national schemes participating in the first phase of the initiative, including DIAS (Greece), SIBS (Portugal), Bizum (Spain), and BANCOMAT (Italy).

In addition, through the IRIS Payments partnership, DIAS will further simplify instant mobile payments within Europe for its active users, contributing to the formation of a unified network expected to serve citizens across 10 European countries: Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Andorra.











More information on Greece joining the European Payments Alliance

According to the official press release, Greece’s participation in EuroPA represents a continuation of DIAS’s institutional trajectory and strategic direction, which is implemented in collaboration with the country’s banking sector, the Bank of Greece, and the Greek State. The institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, the interoperability of A2A solutions between the participating countries is both technically and institutionally supported by the European Mobile Payment Systems Association (EMPSA), of which DIAS is currently an active member. EuroPA was developed in order to complement other European initiatives such as Wero/EPI, while also representing a pragmatic step toward realising the plan of a unified real-time and secure electronic payments market.

In addition, the initiative will allow DIAS to be technically ready to support IRIS P2P transactions via EuroPA in the first half of 2026.