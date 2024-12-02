Greece-based Praxia Bank to use Raisins platform for deposit offerings

According to the bank, it aims to be a part of an international online deposit marketplace and therefore, is aiming to use the operational flexibility of its cross-border digital model.

The new product offering that is expected to be launched in the fall of 2019, will offer products and services that address the digital trends, thereby working towards improving the banking experience.

Recently, Raisin’s saving platform, WeltSparen partnered with Commerzbank in order to address the bank’s corporate clients in Germany.

Founded in 2018, Praxia Bank is a privately-owned bank with an international shareholder structure operating under the Deposit and Investment Guarantee Fund and the supervision of the Bank of Greece.