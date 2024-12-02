Great Learning partners with dLocal





Through this collaboration, the two companies want to promote inclusivity in education by providing instalments in the three regions. By leveraging dLocal’s cross-border payments platform, Great Learning aims to improve the affordability of its programs by allowing users to pay in their local currency and in up to 12 instalments.











The partnership’s objective

The programs offered by Great Learning are developed in collaboration with academic institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford Graduate School of Business, the University of Texas at Austin, and Wharton School of Management, among others. The ed-tech’s Latin American learners are now able to manage their finances while studying through the integration of alternative payment methods offered by dLocal.



According to officials, Great Learning plans to extend its payment offering and the partnership with dLocal allows the company to achieve its commitment to providing education to learners and businesses in all of Latin America. Enabling users to divide their payments into up to 12 monthly instalments may result in greater financial inclusion, as learners can plan their program fees according to their personal financial situation.



Moreover, the partnership between Great Learning and dLocal highlights the former’s commitment to its learners by providing them with interest-free instalments, as well as dLocal’s objective to extend its services throughout Latin America.





dLocal’s past developments





Providing local payments in emerging markets, dLocal connects global enterprise merchants with consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. International companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds through the One dLocal concept, without the need to manage separate processes, set up local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.Back in July 2023, dLocal received its license as a payment institution from the Central Bank of Brazil, allowing it to offer a suite of financial services and take part in PIX. The license enables the company to accept deposits from the public, manage e-wallets, and directly participate in Brazil’s payment systems.Moreover, at the end of May 2023, FinMont partnered with dLocal to offer payments in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The collaboration aims to amplify FinMont’s global payment ecosystem and facilitate payments throughout multiple emerging economies via dLocal’s network.

More information about Great Learning

Great Learning provides programs for professional training and higher education across various business, technology, and interdisciplinary domains, aiming to improve the digital economy. The company leverages faculty members from the National University of Singapore, Wharton Online, The University of Arizona, Deakin University, and others, together with its network of more than 6300 industry mentors to deliver learning experiences for approximately 8.5 million learners from 170 countries.