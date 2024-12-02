GRAVIS partners Yapital for cross-channel payments

Using a smartphone to scan Yapitals QR code, payments can be completed by clicking the Confirm button. The new cross-channel payment solution is set to be implemented in 34 GRAVIS stores throughout Germany, as well as in the online shop.

Thus, GRAVIS customers, whether online or in-store, are set to be able to pay for their digital devices using a digital device, contactlessly, by scanning a QR code using the Yapital App. Additionally, for customers shopping at GRAVIS online, there is the possibility to complete a payment by entering their Yapital username and password.

In recent news, Yapital has integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology into its service portfolio, which enables customers to complete transactions without an Internet connection.