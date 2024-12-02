Gratis Gives helps local businesses through credit card payment processing fees

The idea behind Gratis Gives’ initiative is to connect local businesses with nonprofits. The Gratis team audits credit card payment processing fees that business owners are already paying and cuts down the costs to reallocate a portion of the resulted savings to a nonprofit of the client’s choice.

The owner of Gratis Gives claims that the success of the programme is solely based on the merchants’ option to participate as all the money raised through the initiative comes from the merchants.

So far, the local Nevada company has donated close to USD 100,000 to more than twelve local nonprofits through the initiative.