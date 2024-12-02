Gratifii partners with Humm

According to the press release, the introduction of BNPL services into an ecommerce platform has led to an increase in transaction value, an increase in repeat sales, and an overall increase in customers, reducing cart abandonment rates. Gratifii believes the introduction of Humm’s offering has the potential to achieve similar results within its existing enterprise client base.

Humm company officials state that they are happy to provide their BNPL offering to Gratiffi, offering their 10 million Australian consumers a digital and transparent way to pay. They believe Gratifii is an important player in its space, offering software services to over 40 enterprises in Australia.

Humm designs products and features around the needs of consumers, spanning millennial spenders to young families and SMEs. The company facilitates purchases for 2.7 million customers and operates in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.