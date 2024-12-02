



Grammarly sought a solution to optimise its payment performance by integrating multiple payment service providers (PSPs) without the complications associated with direct integrations, which often require substantial development resources and ongoing maintenance.

Gr4vy allows Grammarly to experiment with various PSPs while increasing efficiency, lowering transaction costs, and improving approval rates. With Gr4vy’s single integration, Grammarly gains access to numerous payment providers, eliminating the need for custom-built PSP connections. Gr4vy’s plug-and-play, no-code platform enables Grammarly to activate new PSPs with one click, saving engineering effort and accelerating time to market. Additionally, Gr4vy ensures redundancy and reliability; if one PSP goes down, transactions are rerouted to prevent disruptions or revenue loss.

Features improving payment operations

Grammarly utilises several features of Gr4vy’s platform to optimise its payment operations. By using Gr4vy's hosted payment fields, Grammarly can securely collect sensitive card information, ensuring complete PCI compliance. Furthermore, Grammarly leverages Gr4vy’s Account Updater to efficiently manage recurring billing transactions, automating the handling of expired cards and simplifying subscription management. These capabilities enable Grammarly to continuously refine and test its payment strategy while maintaining the flexibility and scalability necessary to support its growing operations.

Gr4vy's impact on the payment landscape

Gr4vy is transforming the payment landscape by empowering businesses like Grammarly to take control of their payment strategies. With a flexible, scalable, and modern infrastructure, the platform supports companies increase profitability, simplify operations, and explore new payment experiences. As Gr4vy expands its global presence, it remains committed to equipping businesses with the tools needed for success in a rapidly evolving payments ecosystem.