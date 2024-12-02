Gradiant to launch anti-fraud tech Valida

The tool’s purpose is to evaluate the authenticity of digital documents to prevent fraud in online user verification, digital onboarding, and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. With its AI-based forensic techniques, Valida detects any modification made to identity documents, photographs, or other digital files including payroll, invoices, and receipts. It also checks possible attacks of impersonation and forgeries in the data present in these files.

The solution analyses digital forgeries produced in ID documents, bills or payslips, and shows the manipulated areas, through a heat map that indicates where the forgery has taken place. Also, Gradiant suggests that Valida supports passports, or driving licences, and it does not require connection to external databases, such as identity document databases in order to detect modifications.